The number one thing on the minds of many low-income earners in Ghana is how they can also be able to afford houses

Many have ruled out the possibility of it ever happening whiles some are waiting to buy one with their retirement benefits

Buying a house does not have to be a lost cause. No matter one's financial bracket, there is something that can be done

Many wonder how they can ever afford a home with the little salary they earn at the end of the month, considering that a lot of properties in the country have huge price tags and are also mostly sold in dollars.

YEN.com.gh outlines ways by which low-income earners can also be able to buy houses.

Talk to a Financial Expert

Financial experts help people to plan their finances and strategize well to meet some financial targets and goals. They will determine how realistic it will be for people to afford certain houses and also the time frame to achieve that goal.

Go for a Mortgage

As the saying goes, there are so many ways to kill a cat, just as there are different ways of buying a house other than paying outright cash. Mortgages are a great way for people to finance homes without paying bulky sums at a time.

There are a number of banks and mortgage lenders in Ghana who help home buyers to spread payments for a house over a period of 10 to 30 years. This eases the financial burden on buyers when it comes to acquiring property.

Consider Rent to Own

Under the "rent to own" scheme, people are allowed to pay rent towards owning a house, just like how people take cars from their owners to be used as a taxi while making monthly payments towards the purchase of the vehicle.

Under rent to own, the amount you pay as rent goes towards the payment of the property, which is 'killing two birds with one stone.'

