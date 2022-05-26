When buying property, a lot of parents wonder whether their new neighbourhood will be child-friendly for their kids

Having to take care of children is already a handful so people do not want to add to the stress by living in areas that are not suitable for their kids as well

Choosing where to stay for the rest of one's life is a big deal so care must be taken to ensure that it benefits both parents and children

Having kids does not only affect the type of house to buy but it also affects the kind of neighbourhood to live in as well. Some parents notice that their children are always unhappy. It could be because they are not enjoying their stay in the new community.

Whether one has children yet or not, there are some things to take note of before buying a house. YEN.com.gh mentions some of them below.

Proximity to Basic Services and Facilities

When kids are involved, one must consider areas close to some good schools, hospitals, and supermarkets. No one wants to stress their children by taking them to schools where they will have to spend long hours in traffic or commuting to and fro on a daily basis.

Also, when kids fall sick, it should be easy to get them to seek medical attention easily and quickly.

Size of House

The number of children normally determines the size and type of house to buy. If one has a large family, then they must go for houses with a lot of bedrooms. As children grow and mature, they will begin to seek their privacy.

They will not want to be sharing the same bedroom with their parents or siblings, especially those of the opposite gender.

Proximity to Recreational Facilities

Children like fun. On weekends or public holidays, there are usually a lot of fun activities at recreational centres where they have special programs for kids. If one does not want their children to miss out on these, they can consider living in areas where it will be easy to get to such places.

