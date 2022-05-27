Former dictator and president Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has had his exquisite $3.5 million mansion in the US seized by the American government

This comes about amidst corruption allegations levelled against him by the US government for money laundering using inactive companies

The US government has vowed to sell the mansion located in Maryland and use the proceeds to help better the lives of people in the Gambia

Former president Yahya Jammeh has found himself in 'hot waters' with the federal government of America after being accused of conspiring with his relatives and business associates to launder cash and other corrupt business deals using defunct companies.

The United States government in response has seized his mansion in Maryland worth $3.5 million in addition to all the income the property has generated since 2020. It is believed that the former president acquired the property through a trust that was set up by his wife, Zineb Jammeh.

The US government has plans to sell the house and the United States Department of Justice has recommended that the government uses the proceeds generated to better the lives of average Gambians.

Yahya Jammeh came to power through a military coup in 1994 but was forced to leave power in 2016 after losing the general elections in the Gambia. He currently lives in Equitorial Guinea and vehemently denies any wrongdoing on his part.

Meanwhile, the current government of Gambia says that they are ready to trial Yahya Jammeh for all the numerous crimes he has committed over the years.

Some of the allegations levelled against him are rape, torture and:

The murder of a newspaper editor in 2004

The murder of two Gambian-American businessmen

The killing of 56 African migrants in 2005, including 44 Ghanaians

