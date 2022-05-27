There comes a time in everyone's life when they must think about owning a house for good instead of renting

This may seem unrealistic for some people because of the high price of properties but it is possible due to options that allow for flexible payment

If people are undecided on when to finally buy a home, then there are certain signs they should start looking out for

Everyone wants to own a dream home someday but the timelines to achieving this may be fuzzy due to financial constraints or not knowing when will be the appropriate time to do so. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights certain things to look out for that will tell anyone that it is time to settle in a forever home.

Time to Settle Down in a Particular Location

Renting affords anyone the flexibility of moving around quite often but that is not the case when one buys a home. If you think it is time to put down roots in a specific neighbourhood for a very long time, then you might just as well buy a house and stay there.

When You Just Got Married

It is common for couples to think about moving in together into their own house when they get married. The peace of mind that comes with staying in one's own home is unparalleled.

Nobody wants to be newly married in a rented apartment and have to deal with a troublesome landlord who stresses them out when they should be enjoying a honeymoon period.

When You Need Room for a Large Family

As the family grows and expands, it will be better to get your own place where children can have their own rooms for privacy as they begin to hit puberty. Having one's own property will also influence decisions such as where children attend schools.

When One is Tired of Paying Rent Money

This may sound funny but it is a very valid reason to get your own place. A lot of the time, the rent money that people pay actually goes into settling the mortgage of the property owner. Instead of paying someone's home off with their rent, people can also take home loans and pay to secure their own property.

