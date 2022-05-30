Beaches are one of the top spots in Ghana for tourist attractions on holidays or special events which hold dance and musical performances to thrill visitors

The gentle breeze of the wind, the fine sand and the beautiful waves of the Atlantic ocean make beaches the perfect therapeutic destination for cooling off

All beaches do not offer the same value. Some are known for special activities that can make them a preferred option to another

Beaches in Ghana are very popular places for people who want to get away from a stressful living. Others journey from the hinterlands to places such as Accra, Cape Coast, Keta and Takoradi just to catch a glimpse of the beautiful beaches that the cities have to offer.

In this article, YEN.com.gh puts together the top beaches in Ghana where people can go to relax, meditate or have fun with loved ones and meet new people.

Bojo Beach

Bojo beach is one of the most popular beaches in Accra. One has to cross the Densu river on a boat just to get there which makes the whole experience more thrilling. It is one of the cleanest beaches which does not allow outsiders to bring food and drinks.

The beach makes provisions for restaurants and bars on-site with hotel accommodation on the mainland.

Labadi Beach

Labadi beach is one of Ghana's foremost beaches. It is frequented by both locals and foreigners. It is located in La, Accra and it is on a site that accommodates the Labadi Beach Hotel which is one of Ghana's premier 5-star hotels.

Kokrobite Beach

The Kokrobite beach in Accra has a vibrant nightlife that attracts many foreigners to the city, especially Rastafarians. The beach is encompassed by coconut trees and huts with roofs made out of palm and coconut branches.

Some activities that take place at the Kokrobite beach are picnics, surfing, basking around a bonfire and enjoying the beautiful sunset among many other activities.

Coco Beach

Coco Beach in the Teshie-Nungua Estates neighbourhood of Accra is surrounded by high-end resort hotels which makes it the perfect tourist destination for relaxation. The beach is an extension of the Ramada Beach Resort and boasts of an area with natural beauty that overlooks the Atlantic ocean.

