World's celebrated movie producer, actor and screenwriter, Tylor Perry, has set his gaze on building a larger than life mansion in Atlanta, USA

The house looks like a huge castle and is situated in the woods surrounded by nature and set apart from other neighbourhoods

The mansion is valued at $100 million and is expected to become one of the most talked-about residential homes of a celebrity for a long time to come

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Madea creator, Tyler Perry, has shocked both Americans and foreigners with his multimillion-dollar mansion in Atlantia, Georgia in the US. Pictures of the house which is trending on social media show that it is still under construction even though it looks pretty impressive.

Tyler Perry's $100 million mansion. Photo credit: The Black Enterprise. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The property sits on 2,100 acres and has 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and costs upward of a whopping $100 million. It is no news that many celebrities treasure their privacy and want to have peace of mind from bugging paparazzi and the prying eyes of fans.

It is no wonder then that Tyler Perry builds his most impressive home yet away from any distractions. The house is quite secluded and it takes time to drive from the main gate to the front door of the building.

A closer view of Tyler Perry's house. Photo credit: WBMN. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tyler Perry has shared plans on slowing it all down after playing a huge role in the entertainment industry for decades with his sitcoms and romantic comedies. He believes it is time to give others the chance to also show what they have to offer.

Many believe that this ostentatious display of wealth in building a home may be a sign that he is about to slow down and enjoy the fortune that he has worked so hard to build.

In 2019, Perry was honoured by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with the 2,675th star on the World Famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the category of Motion Pictures, in Los Angeles.

3D Printed School in Madagascar, the Second of Its Kind in the World, Helps Less-Privileged Kids Get Education

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about a 3D printed school in Madagascar that was built by the founder of an NGO whose aim is to build schools for less-privileged kids in the country using 3D printing.

The founder of the NGO, Maggie Grout says that she was adopted as a baby from China and so she identifies with the many struggling kids in Madagascar who deserve a shot at receiving quality education just like many children from other parts of the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh