Renting in Ghana and other parts of Africa is a big problem as there are many challenges one will face in a bid to afford decent accommodation

The housing deficit in Ghana sits at about 1.8 million units which means that the housing sector favours the landlords more than the renters

Extreme caution must be taken when one decides to embark on house hunting because social media is rife with a lot of rental stories of fraud

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

People talk about fraud in government sectors and other areas but one underestimated place where this occurs the most is the rental sector. In a country like Ghana where people have to pay 1 or 2 years' rent advance for accommodation, being defrauded of that huge amount is heartbreaking.

Rental apartments in Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In this article, YEN.com.gh brings to light the troubles that people have gone through all in the name of trying to get a place to lay their heads.

One young man who is simply known on Twitter as S.O.J. talked about an ordeal he suffered at the hands of his landlady. He said:

I have only spent about 7 months in this house and this woman just brought a notice that she wants to increase rent. Wahala dey this Lagos o. When I go gather enough money to send to Abeokuta like this?

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He is not the only one to have suffered in the hands of a property owner. Another netizen, Roviel, said:

You’ll want to rent house in Lagos and Landlord will tell you to cut your beards. I’m tired of this country

Dan Getso on Twitter made a funny remark which received a lot of engagements on Twitter. He said:

Landlord buy goat, tenant buy cow, now landlord don vex increase house rent. Wahala no good oooooo

Concerning fraud, Hakeem made an observation that:

Most of these Ibadan House agent na fraud. Landlord will give house to them at 250k rent, they will collect 350k rent from tenants. This country, na we dey do ourselves.

Another young man by the name of Akinkule lamented about how a lady duped a family. This was what he had to say:

It's been THREE MONTHS that you ran away to Ghana with a family's house rent which was paid to you. You claimed to be an agent, but we didn't know that you are an agent of fraud, darkness and stagnation.

Losing one's money to fraudulent agents is painful. This is why people must be on the lookout and be extra vigilant when house hunting.

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can remain vigilant when house hunting. These tips will definitely come in handy and ensure that people are not duped by their hard-earned cash.

Source: YEN.com.gh