There are many important buildings in Ghana that have shaped the country's rich history, culture and heritage

Many of such structures are littered across the country and serve as tourist sites for locals and foreigners all year round

These imposing buildings have become proud national monuments and they will forever hold a place in the hearts of Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana has a combination of ancient and contemporary architectural buildings that have defined its past and continue to tell the story of where it is headed. Some of these national monuments are still in use while others are defunct and only serve as tourist attraction sites.

The Presidential palace in Ghana. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: Wikipedia

Source: UGC

In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions some of them below.

The Flagstaff House

Flagstaff House in Accra. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: Wikipedia

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Flagstaff House, also known as Jubilee House, serves as the seat of government in Ghana. The presidential palace as it is popularly called is the official residence and office of the sitting president of Ghana.

It was established and inaugurated by former President John Agyekum Kuffuor in 2008. The building has been estimated to cost between $45 million - $50 million for its construction.

The Manhyia Palace

The Manhyia Palace. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: Wikipedia

Source: UGC

The Manhyia Palace in Kumasi is one of Ghana's most influential places of authority. It is the seat of the Asantehene who is the ruler of the entire Ashanti kingdom. The compound has two buildings. The first palace now serves as a museum whiles the new palace is the living quarters and office of the current Ashanti king, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

The Jamestown Lighthouse

The Jamestown Lighthouse. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: Wikipedia

Source: UGC

The Jamestown lighthouse was built during the colonial period in Ghana in the 1930s. It stands at a height of 28 metres (92 ft) and previously served as a lighthouse for ships and other vessels coming to the harbour.

It now serves as a tourist attraction and a relic from dark times in the country's past. When one climbs the spiral staircase leading to the top of the lighthouse, one can see some breathtaking views of the town of Jamestown where the building is located.

Elmina Castle

The Elmina castle. Photo credit: Prof Kwaah. Source: Twitter

Source: UGC

The Elmina castle in the central region is probably one edifice in Ghana that receives the most visitors all year round. The castle was built by the Portuguese in 1482 and is currently the oldest European building still in existence in sub-Saharan Africa.

The building served as a holding ground for slaves from all parts of Africa waiting to be shipped off to other parts of the world for slavery.

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about other spectacular museums and historical sites in Ghana that people should visit. These sites continue to serve as a reminder of how far the country has come and energizes citizens to make meaningful contributions to Ghana's development that posterity can be proud of.

Source: YEN.com.gh