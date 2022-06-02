Ghana is blessed with a lot of talented architecture students and professionals who can rival some of the best from other parts of the world

A number of such students have taken to social media to dazzle netizens with their amazing building designs which are a sight to behold

Many have called on the government to support such projects to ensure that the students are given all the necessary assistance they need

In the twi parlance, there is a saying that "adepa na 3t)n ne ho" which translates to mean "good things sell themselves". In recent times, many architecture students and professionals have showcased some of their designs which many cannot believe are made by Ghanaians.

In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights some of them below.

Andrew Kofi Anto Designs Cape Coast Airport

Andrew Kofi Anto was a final year student at Central University College who created a design as a proposal for the Cape Coast Airport for his project work. The design featured a traffic control tower, a car park and a terminal for passengers.

Since the work surfaced online, netizens cannot get enough of it and have called on government assistance to make this a reality. He has since been featured on a couple of national television stations.

Some of the comments from Twitter where the design was shared are shown below.

Ife Oluwa said:

Niceee.....i bet inspiration came from zaha hadid's Beijing Daxing airport

Rexford added that:

Meanwhile, NPP said we don’t have good Architectural designers in gh

Bee flex admitted:

Wow this is incredible and amazing

Philip Aboah, Eileen Asare & Francis Aggor Design Students' Hostel

There are very few times that authorities listen and act on initiatives by students. This is one of those times. Three former students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) collaborated and designed a students' hostel during a design competition.

They won the competition and their project has been built on the school's campus. This is a testament to the fact that hard work indeed pays off.

Many took to Twitter to congratulate the young students on the good work done.

Boakyewaa said on Twitter that:

I like that it has been built

Kass_Yahaya added that:

Chale this is massive. If only most of our indigenous brains were utilised this way, this country would have gone far.

Flava concluded:

On my next visit to kumasi I will go and see this building

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana's celebrated architect, David Adjaye, whose architectural designs have gained world recognition. His designs have materialised as famous buildings in the USA, UK, Norway, Russia, Ghana and other parts of the world.

He was honoured by the British government for his good works and was awarded the Royal Gold Medal. David Adjaye became the first black architect in the award's 173-year history to receive the award.

