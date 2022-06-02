Renting in Accra is expensive but there are neighbourhoods that offer cheaper accommodation alternatives for people

There are a number of factors that contribute to how cheap those places are, making them affordable for a lot of people

As development in the society progresses, it is the hope of many that affordable neighbourhoods will continue to be in the system

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Accra is still developing, which means that even though rent and the standard of living is high, many communities have not matched up to the high level of sophistication required to be expensive. This benefits a large section of the population with financial difficulties to get accommodation in such areas.

The Nima police station in Nima. Photo credit: MapsUs.net Source: UGC

Source: UGC

In this article, YEN.com.gh outlines a number of these areas below.

Ashaiman

Ashaiman is an area in Greater Accra that is in close proximity to Tema but has a rough and tumble nature. The community is still developing and a bit far away from the city centre of Accra. The main road that connects Ashaiman to other parts of Accra is the Accra-Tema motorway.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kasoa

Kasoa is located just on the outskirts of Accra and is notable for having heavy vehicular traffic on its main road. One of the reasons why accommodation is cheap here is because of its distance from the city centre.

Jamestown

Jamestown is a fishing community that is one of Accra's oldest neighbourhoods with relics from colonial times. It is a fun and bubbly neighbourhood with lots of activities happening at every time of the day. There are a lot of alleys and shortcuts at every turn with children playing at every corner.

Nima

Nima is one of the oldest Zongo communities in Ghana. The town has a police station and a very popular market called the Nima market. The name Nima originates from the Ga Language which literally means the "city of the King". It is also home to the father of the current president of Ghana, his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Ghanaian Architecture Students Wow Netizens With Awesome Designs of Buildings

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how some Ghanaian architecture students have wowed netizens with their spectacular designs of an airport, hostel and others.

Source: YEN.com.gh