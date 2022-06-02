The 'Everybody Hates Chris' actor, Terry Crews has been in the news recently for buying a mansion in Pasadena, California for a whopping $5.6 million

The house was built in 1921 by a renowned architect called Reginald Davis Johnson who is known to design other lavish properties

Despite how old the house is, it maintains its pristine condition with amazing amenities which makes it the envy of other properties in the vicinity

Terry Crews has outdone himself with the purchase of a four-bedroom house in California. The property has 4.5 bathrooms, a foyer, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and an office. The property sits on 1.14 acres of land with a lot of balconies for sightseeing.

Terry Crew's $5.6 million mansion. Photo credit: lipstickalley.com. Source: UGC

Some other amenities of the house include a detached guesthouse, a large swimming pool and a full-size tennis court.

See a video of the house below.

The actor has a net worth of about $25 million which is made from his endorsement deals and movie acting. Some of his movies and shows are:

Hosting America's Got Talent

Featuring as a star actor in 'Everybody Hates Chris' as Julius

Featuring in 'Terminator Salvation' as Captain Jericho

Featuring in 'The Expendables' as Hale Ceasar among other television series he has featured in.

He loves expensive cars and owns a number of them such as Cadillac, Mercedes Benz, Mercedes Benz Blue, Toyota SUV and Toyota 4Runner SR5.

Terry Crews loves giving back to society.

He is a member of some charity organizations such as the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, A Place Called Home, Cancer Research Institute, Celebrity Fight Night Foundation, Melanoma Research Alliance, Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and Padres Contra el Cancer.

