University of Johannesburg students used a 3D printer to build a six-room Reconstruction and Development Programme (RPD) house in just a single day

The Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of Johannesburg shared clips and pics of the creation online

The people of South Africa were both impressed and worried about the work as they know it will take people’s jobs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While Government struggles to build one three-room RDP house in a week, students from the University of Johannesburg built a six-room house in just one day. Technology is changing things and the people of South Africa want an explanation from Government as to what has been holding them up.

Twitter user @txm1971, who is the Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of Johannesburg, shared an impressive RDP project. Image: Twitter @txm1971

Source: UGC

RDP houses were a promise from Government as part of their redistribution of resources initiative when South Africa became a democracy. However, some have been waiting years for their homes and have lost hope.

Twitter user @txm1971, who is the Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), shared some incredible footage and pictures of the six-room RDP house that students from UJ were building using a 3D printer.

It is truly remarkable to see the capabilities of technology and how the youth of South Africa is making headway with the transformations that come with the rise of the robotic age.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Take a look at some of the incredible clips and pic:

The people of South Africa were wowed by the innovation but raised questions for the Government

While people were blown away by what these students managed to accomplish in just one day, they were also wondering why the government is taking so long with RDP houses if this kind of technology is at their fingertips. Many were also worried about the jobs machines like this would take.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@breezy9013 said:

“About 360 homes a year per machine? And that takes the jobs of the concrete and brick layers? This is a great idea but I don't think it's easy to scale up and it will take too many jobs.”

@MTshwaku said:

“It’s possible, it was approved by AgreemaSA, 5 to 10 years back, it’s just that here in SA we don’t embrace new technology.”

@RyanNgwenya6 said:

@terraby95581599 said:

In a similar article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an NGO is constructing 3D printed schools in Madagascar for less-privileged children to have access to quality education.

The founder of the NGO, Maggie Grout, shared that she was adopted from China when she was an infant and so she knows how it feels like for children not to have certain opportunities that others have in many parts of the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh