One's house is an extension of them so bad smells at home do not speak well of the person living in the house

Some smells are temporary whiles others linger on much longer if they are not dealt with properly and in a timely manner

Every home has its unique smell but some scents are unpleasant and should be done away with to enhance the aura of the place

Every house has a day when it is not in the best of conditions. People focus more on renovations and repairs but pay very little attention to dealing with the weird smell in their houses. The sad part is that many get used to these smells and are not able to tell that something is wrong.

In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights how to identify some of these bad emanations and how to effectively deal with them.

The Dustbin is a Major Source of Bad Odour

The rubbish bin is one of the foremost producers of pungent smells at home. Some keep these waste bins in a corner in their kitchen. When the waste is not disposed of frequently, it produces a foul smell that fills up the entire kitchen.

It is important to empty the trash bins very frequently and wash them each time waste is disposed of. Also, try putting citrus peels such as lemon or orange in the bottom of the can before you insert your garbage bag. This will reduce the smell of the waste.

Bedrooms Can Be Quite Stinky

Bedrooms can also produce foul odours which may be unaware to the occupant since they live there. Some small rodents and insects such as cockroaches or wall geckos may die and get rotten under the bed, behind a drawer or some other inaccessible part of the room, producing a pungent smell.

It is important to always open the windows for fresh air to come into the room. Also, one can fill a plastic container halfway with distilled white vinegar and cover it with a tight-fitting lid with holes punched in it.

Place the container in an area of the room that stinks. The odour will be absorbed by the vinegar.

The Refrigerator Can Produce Fishy Smells

Refrigerators or "fridges" as they are more commonly referred to are a place where all sorts of foodstuff are kept. It produces a combination of smells from all the items stored in it which can make it difficult to get rid of.

To do away with the bad smell of fridges, mix water with baking soda and white vinegar to clean the inside of the fridge thoroughly. Also, one can keep a box of baking soda open in the refrigerator to prevent pungent smells from developing.

