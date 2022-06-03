5 Most Beautiful Presidential Palaces in Africa that Show the Elegance of African Governments
- One of the areas that display the pomposity of a country is its government sector where politicians ride in big cars and build big houses
- Many African countries have presidential palaces that serve as the seat of power and sometimes also accommodate the head of state
- Many of such government palaces are littered across the continent and are breathtaking in every sense of the word
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
It is no news that government expenditures are some of the heftiest. It is no wonder that they splurge generously on building a presidential palace to house the highest office of the land. YEN.com.gh brings to our readers some of such beautiful presidential palaces across Africa.
Unity Palace, Yaounde, Cameroon
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
The Unity Palace in the capital of Cameroon is highly regarded as the most beautiful presidential palace in Africa. It also doubles as the residential villa of the president and is surrounded by amazing greenery which gives it a natural appeal.
Abdeen Palace, Cairo, Egypt
The Abdeen Palace in Egypt is a sight to behold. The building can rival the White House in America as it is an imposing and expensive-looking structure. It serves as the official residence for the president of Egypt.
Union Buildings, Pretoria, South Africa
The Union Buildings in the beautiful country of South Africa has different collections of buildings which houses the monuments and gardens of South Africa, making it one of the best tourist centres in the country. The buildings look like ancient temples and are built at the highest point in Pretoria.
State House, Windhoek, Namibia
The State House in Namibia spreads across 25 hectares of land and also serves as the official residence of the president. The building is said to have cost almost $27 million and took about 66 months to complete. It is built on high ground and has dark-glassed towers.
Flagstaff House Ghana
The Flagstaff House in Accra, Ghana is an imposing building that looks like a traditional stool. The unique architecture serves as both the seat of power and the official residence of the president. It is estimated that it cost between $45 -50 million to build.
In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about 4 important buildings every Ghanaian should know about. Such buildings are replete with a cultural and historical significance which must be treasured and passed on to generations yet to come.
Source: YEN.com.gh