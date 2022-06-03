Renting an apartment in Accra is not a small feat for many low to middle-income earners in Ghana

Landlords in Ghana typically charge 1 or 2 years rent advance for a property which can make it difficult for people to produce the large sums of money needed

Some areas are so expensive to live in that many classify those neighbourhoods are belonging to the wealthy in society

People generally choose the areas they want to live in based on their financial muscle and other needs they may have. A two-bedroom apartment in one location will cost more in other neighbourhoods. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions some of Accra's most expensive communities.

Cantonments

Cantonments is a high-class area in Accra which is replete with many embassies and high commissions such as the American embassy, Russian embassy and Italian embassy among others. It is also home to many ambassadors and foreign nationals who are in the country to do business.

It is common to see a lot of high-end apartments and townhouses in Cantonments that price their properties in US dollars.

East Legon

East Legon is one of the most popular destinations for people looking for luxury houses to buy or rent. It has an ecosystem of its own made up of malls, international schools, hospitals, businesses and banks among others.

The settlement is well-planned with neat, paved roads.

Airport Residential Area

The Airport Residential Area gets its name because of its close proximity to the airport. Many foreign nationals who come into the country prefer to live not too far away from the airport, making the area the ideal destination for them.

The community has many high-end apartments and restaurants. It also accommodates Accra's only Polo Court.

Dzorwulu

Dzorwulu is a well-planned residential neighbourhood that has many offices, big hotels and international schools. Many of the residents live in walled and gated houses with security men for protection.

The community has a significant number of other African nationals living there such as Nigerians and Ivorians.

One major factor that affects the price of properties in a particular locality is its proximity to the city centre.

