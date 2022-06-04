The entertainment industry in Ghana is one of the booming sectors which has placed Ghana on the map internationally

Celebrities have continued to entertain Ghanaians and international audiences over the years with their wonderful performances

Their hard work has brought them success which makes them able to afford huge beautiful mansions in the country and elsewhere

The entertainment industry in Ghana has produced many successful people - educated or not - who have gone ahead to buy or build beautiful houses for themselves and their families. In this article, YEN.com.gh brings to light four celebrities that are living large in their gorgeous mansions.

Majid Michel

Majid Michel is a Ghanaian actor born to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother. He dominated the movie industry for years before becoming a pastor. He still acts in movies now and then. He is a family man who takes delight in spending time with his beautiful wife and 3 kids.

Below is a picture of his beautiful home.

Samini

Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, popularly known as Samini, is one of Ghana's foremost Afrobeats artists. His hit song 'Linda', was one of the songs that endeared him to Ghanaians. He is not shy to speak his mind. Check out his beautiful house below.

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale prefers to call himself the "Dancehall King". His fame has spread across the continent of Africa as one of the continent's favourite dancehall artists. Shatta Wale has a number of houses in Ghana with one being a gift from a record label he signed with called Zylofon media.

The house displayed below is a mansion he bought for $1million in an undisclosed location in Ghana.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is arguably Ghana's most celebrated international icon right now. He made a move from Atletico Madrid in Spain to Arsenal in 2020. He scored the goal that qualified Ghana for the 2022 World Cup and also won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2018 with Atletico Madrid.

Below is a picture of his home in Madrid.

