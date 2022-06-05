Africa's landscape is beginning to take shape with high rise buildings and long beautiful bridges that rival those in other parts of the world

The long bridges usually connect major cities and link up major roads to ease traffic, making commuting easier for residents

They are usually found in big cities and normally take a long time to construct and also cost millions of dollars

Since time immemorial, Africa has always built infrastructure to facilitate the transportation of goods from one location to another. Many African countries boast of long bridges that make the commuting life of their residents easier.

Third Mainland Bridge in Nigeria. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh brings readers Africa's longest bridges and where they are located.

6th October Bridge

6th October Bridge. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The 6th October Bridge in Egypt is Africa's longest bridge. Cairo's 20.5-kilometre-long bridge is built along the Nile's eastern bank. The bridge spans the Nile twice, first from the west bank suburbs and again from the east bank, connecting Cairo to the rest of the world.

It took nearly 30 years to construct and was inaugurated in 1996.

Third Mainland Bridge

Third Mainland Bridge. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria is the second-longest bridge in Africa. Julius Berger Nigeria PLC built and opened the 10.5-kilometer Third Mainland Bridge to traffic in 1990. It once held the title of the third longest bridge in the world and the first in Africa until it was overtaken by the 6th October Bridge in 1996.

Suez Canal Bridge

Suez Canal Bridge. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Suez Canal Bridge, also from Egypt is the third-longest in Africa. It connects Africa to Eurasia and measures about 3.9 km in length. The Japanese government aided in funding the bridge which is popularly known as Egyptian-Japanese Friendship Bridge.

Mozambique Island Bridge

Mozambique Island Bridge. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Mozambique Island Bridge gets its name from the fact that it connects the island of Mozambique to the mainland over the Indian Ocean. The bridge measures 3.8 km in length and was completed in 1969.

