Namibia is constructing its largest housing development project yet called the Ongos Valley which is a 28,000 mixed-used village

The project will include more than 20 schools, numerous malls and service stations, as well as institutions and businesses

Each home in the project will be connected to fibre optic internet and receive 1GB of free data monthly for 5 years

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Africa has been experiencing a housing crisis but Namibia is blazing the trail for the rest of Africa by providing housing for its citizens. The Ongos Valley by the Namibian government is a project that will serve as a community of its own located in the north-western corridor just 14 kilometres from Windhoek's Central Business District.

Ongos Valley Project in Namibia. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Source: UGC

The residential neighbourhood covers 1,743 hectares and will become a self-sustaining walkable city with schools, hospitals, institutions, businesses, malls and other supporting facilities.

Homes in the Ongos Valley go for $69,104 (Single Residential), $43,920 (Free Standing Homes) and $36,332 (Apartments).

Many Netizens have taken to social media to have a say about this project. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@Enopra said:

An estate being built by Namibian govt. If it was Nigeria, you would see ugly houses with green roofs, and it would take the government 20 years to complete.

@MabuMonyela expressed herself by saying:

Countries that are not infiltrated with foreigners are doing well for their citizens. Well done Namibians.

@sayyours concluded that:

Africa will get there….news like this gives me some hope..slowly

@TheeAzanian said that:

I hope they are not as corrupt as SA and poor Namibians who lack proper housing benefit from it. I remember a housing project like this being built just outside Durban (Cornubia) and it was meant to provide affordable housing for poor SANs but it’s full of Zimbabweans

It is expected that the Ongos Valley project will serve about a quarter of Windhoek's population over the course of 20 years.

5 Most Beautiful Presidential Palaces in Africa that Show the Elegance of African Governments

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about beautiful presidential villas of presidents in Africa. These show that Africa is not as poor as many think but that governments spend huge money on projects that benefit them.

Source: YEN.com.gh