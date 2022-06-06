Africa is a continent blessed with a lot of vegetation, wildlife and nature reserves which make up a chunk of its land mass

These protected nature reserves have served as tourist sites for both locals and foreigners who troop there to catch a glimpse of wildlife

There are a number of such zoos and animal sanctuaries scattered across Africa which preserve the continent's beautiful landscape

Africa is normally depicted in movies as a land filled with vegetation and wild animals. The continent has strived to maintain this reputation by preserving its pristine wildlife in the form of zoos, nature and game reserves. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions the most celebrated of the lot.

The National Zoological Gardens of South Africa

The National Zoological Gardens of South Africa, which is popularly known as the Pretoria Zoo, is South Africa's biggest zoo and the only one with national status. The zoo sits on 85 hectares of land and is home to 209 mammal species, 202 bird species, 190 fish species, 93 reptile species, and 7 amphibian species.

Selous National Park, Tanzania

The Selous National Park in Tanzania is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to many wildlife such as lions, elephants, buffaloes, crocodiles and giraffes among others. It has very little interference from humans and is one of the largest protected areas in Africa.

Mole National Park

The Mole National Park in northern Ghana is home to many elephants, leopards and birds. It is Ghana's largest and most prestigious protected area. It spans an area of 4,577 km2 of land with 90 mammal species, 334 bird species, 120 butterfly species and 33 reptiles among others.

Yankari Game Reserve

The Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State in Nigeria is a large wildlife park that accommodates warm after springs in addition to vegetation and wildlife. Its position in the centre of the West African savanna provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for visitors and vacationers to observe wildlife in its native environment.

