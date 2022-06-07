Special government projects are the most funded in Africa such as parliaments and presidential palaces

A number of such African parliaments have been funded by the Chinese with million of dollars either as a gift or at a huge price depending on the stakes involved

Many netizens have wondered why China have such a keen interest in African politics and have doubted the true intentions of the superpower

There is a saying that "there's nothing like a free breakfast". Yet, it seems China defies that saying by showing goodwill in building several imposing buildings for various African legislative bodies. In this article, YEN.com.gh brings to light some of the African parliaments built by China.

African Union Headquarters was built by China. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African Union Headquarters ($200 million)

African Union Headquarters. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

China spent $200 million to build the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Abba, Ethiopia. The building was handed to AU as a gift upon completion. The African Union was established for African countries to be able to depend on themselves economically and politically. Yet, for some reason, all 54 African states had to depend on China to fund their headquarters.

Aerial view of the AU Headquarters. Photo credit: Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

It was revealed that China had been spying on the proceedings at the AU for 5 years before it was detected. China, which also built the computer network at the AU, allegedly inserted a backdoor that allowed it to transfer data.

The attack was discovered in January 2017 after technicians saw a spike in data consumption between midnight and 2 a.m. every night, despite the fact that the facility was unoccupied. After investigating, it was found that the continental organization’s confidential data was being copied onto servers in Shanghai.

Zimbabwe's Parliament Building ($140 million)

Zimbabwe's Parliament Building. Photo credit: Africa Briefing. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

China also built Zimbabwe's parliament building as a gift to the tune of a whopping $140 million. The building sits on 50,000 square metres in the capital of the country. The edifice has six floors and a seating capacity of 650 people.

China is Zimbabwe's fourth-largest commercial partner and greatest source of investment, with investments in everything from agriculture to construction worth billions of pounds.

Congo's Parliament Building (€50 million)

Congo's Parliament Building. Photo credit: Wikipedia. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

China also built the Republic of Congo's parliament building for free but at a cost of €50 million to China. The Congolese Minister in charge of the planning of the territory said:

This project is helping to open the capital city to modernity, and remains one of the biggest cooperation projects carried out by China in sub-Saharan Africa in the form of a gift.

Other African countries that have projects funded by the Chinese are:

Burundi's Presidential Palace with $22 million as a gift.

China is also working on constructing parliament buildings for Lesotho, Malawi and Guinea-Bissau.

Many netizens took to social media to react to China's kind gesture. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Ayomide Mike pointed out that:

Chinese are not father Christmas , beneficiary of this gift will still pay dearly for it.

Hassan Ahmadu added that:

Bugging and eavesdropping on the most sensitive secrets at the highest levels of government!!

Eduardo Ndege said:

It seems as if Africa is made in China.

Victor Mbang concluded that:

China is running Africans economy now... Africhina cooperation should be reviewed before china turns us to slaves in our land

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about some of Africa's most beautiful presidential palaces. Politicians like to display ostentatious wealth by funding huge government projects or making their lives a lot more comfortable one way or the other.

Many such government palaces are littered across the continent and are breathtaking in every sense of the word.

Source: YEN.com.gh