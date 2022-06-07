The Nigerian government has made good on its promise to gift its players who participated in the 1994 African Cup with a house if they won the tournament

The 22 - member team were each given certificates of occupancy to government housing units in their states of origin

- This move by the government has received a lot of positive reactions from netizens whiles others wondered why it took so long to come to pass

The winners of the 1994 African cup can now smile from ear to ear as the Nigerian government finally fulfils its promises of giving them a house each should they win the tournament.

Nigerian players at the 1994 AFCON tournament. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Speaking at an event held to commission the housing project, Nigeria's Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola said:

On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is a great honour for me to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly. Any one of them can pick houses from any of the 36 states. I invite you to pick from that which is being commissioned today.

The promise was made by former Head of State of Nigeria, General Sani Abacha who came to power through a military coup in 1993.

Apartments from the Nigerian government for the players. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone: Source: Twitter

Source: UGC

The housing project comprises of 72-units; made up of 24-units in a condominium of 1 bedroom apartments- (4), 2 bedroom apartments -(16), 3 bedroom apartments-(4) and 28-units of bungalows made up of 2 bedrooms and 20 units of 3 bedroom bungalows.

More pictures of the government's housing project. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Many netizens took to Twitter to comment about the timing of the fulfilment of the promise. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Bayokhala Thina Simnandi said:

1994? lmao Nigeria is a joke

Big_Rexy added that:

Doing the right thing at the wrong time, damn!!

Walaz wondered aloud:

Then they come here bragging about being Power house of Africa, but they can built houses for only 22 people

Kola Ibibiola concluded that:

28 years after even makes it the more provoking, but it is better late than never!

Source: YEN.com.gh