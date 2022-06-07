A mansion in Aburi costing $2.5 million was posted on social media by a Youtuber called Vanessa Kanbi

The video has since gone viral and received a lot of reactions from netizens because of the hefty price tag attached to it

The house is surrounded by a lot of greenery and is also off the grid with solar panel fixtures, a poultry farm and a swimming pool

A Youtuber, Vanessa Kanbi, took to social media to share her review of a five-bedroom house in Aburi, Ghana which costs $2.5 million. The house also comes with a three-bedroom guest house on 1 acre of land in the mountainous region of Aburi.

The five-bedroom dream house in Aburi. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: UGC

The house is off the grid, which means it does not depend on electricity provided by the government. Rather, it has solar panels fixed on the roof to trap sunlight energy to generate electricity. The property also comes with a rainwater harvester, borehole, fruit trees all over the compound and a poultry farm.

Below is a video of the house that was shared on Twitter by Africa Facts Zone.

Many netizens have expressed surprise at the cost of the five-bedroom mansion. Despite the features of the house, they believe it is too expensive for a house which is located in the middle of nowhere.

YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

@sthembiso_hlubi shared his opinion by saying:

Overpriced, Come to SA...for $500 000 you'll get proper luxury.

@MichaelBinta said:

Nothing in Ghana should worth $1m as there are barely any job opp that’ll match up to that standard

@borga22 stated his opinion by saying:

I do not want a ceiling fan or poultry farm for $2.5mil. I do not not want to even manually open doors for that amount. For that price, that house better be designed by David Ajaye or something. No fendi beds or even memory foams.

@ozor_cc concluded:

I still maintain my earlier comment, houses and commodities in west Africa are overpriced with low quality

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about a 3 bedroom house in Aburi that costs Gh¢7,500 per night for a short stay. A food & travel blogger called Zubaida A-Rahman took to Twitter to share her review of the vacation home after staying there with friends over a long weekend.

