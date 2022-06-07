Kibuye Island in Rwanda is a beautiful landmass on Lake Kivu in Rwanda that is filled with many fun activities

The island is noted for its boating and hiking adventures that draw many from far and near to have a thrilling experience

The landmass is made up of numerous small islands which make the views over the lake breathtaking in every sense

Kibuye Island in Rwanda is a beautiful, serene place made up of little islands on Lake Kivu. One major activity people have when they visit Kibuye Island is to go "island-hopping" and visit the many wonderful islands such as the Monkey Island (where they can see the famous Vervet monkeys) and the Napoleon Island which offers a breathtaking view of the lake.

Kibuye Island. Photo credit: TripAdvisor. Source: UGC

The island also offers other thrilling experiences such as canopy walks, a day's lake cruise through the Karongi Safaris and hiking.

Below is a video of how spectacular the island looks from above, which looks like something out of a fairytale novel.

Many netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on this adventurous place. YEN.com.gh samples a few of them below.

@denis_aunga said:

Rwanda will be the richest country in Africa in the next 10 years. They will have an economy that nothing can shake. They are determined.

@CFCNature attempted to throw jabs at his country's government by saying:

Ambitious country with great leaders something that a certain country lacks.

@Mtactic22 weighed in his thoughts by saying:

Africa is indeed beautiful..... it's our corrupt African leaders who loot public funds that should be used for developing attraction centers.

@Osei_wusu1738 concluded by saying:

We're in Ghana destroying our own in search of gold... May God help us

