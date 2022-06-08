Rock City Hotel in Nkwatia, Ghana, still under construction, is said to be Africa's biggest hotel and resort where many come from far and near to relax

It will have 2,200 rooms, an aquarium, a water park, a zoo, an 18 and 9-hole golf course and more by 2025

608 rooms were completed by November 2020 with an additional 880 rooms still under construction at the massive site

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Rock City Hotel in the Eastern region of Ghana is a beautiful short stay resort centre for both local and foreign travellers looking for a quiet place to cool off. The hotel is situated in the Kwahu-Nkwatia mountains, offering breathtaking views all around.

Rock City Hotel. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The property is owned by Ghana's current Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong. The project began 13 years ago and is partially open for business.

The facility managers have opened phase 1 of the project for business, which comprises 608 rooms and is set to complete phase 2 by 2025 with an additional 1,592 rooms along with other facilities and amenities.

Poolside at the Rock City Hotel. Photo credit: Rock City Hotel. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Below is a video of the hotel.

Many netizens have taken to Twitter to express their opinion on what they think about this massive project in Ghana. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

@Jackessien10 said:

This is the worst design of a hotel in modern history. Even for a residential estate it's still a poor design for 2022.

@abredu_ answered enquiries about whether the whole place can ever be occupied by saying:

People asking whether all rooms can be filled at a time..? It's a big YES! Nkwatia is located in Kwahu in the Eastern region of Ghana where Easter is celebrated as a big time festival. During the last Easter holidays, the hotel was filled to capacity.

@MizkidL added that:

I have been at this hotel recently because of a funeral I attended with the old man. Eish, I turned 'kurasini' instantly. Luxury paa ni. The place is nice papa.

Mansions of Black Sherif, Burna Boy and Thomas Partey Currently Making Africa Proud on the World Stage

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about trending African celebrities with beautiful houses. They have gotten fame and recognition for their hard work which has earned them enough money to afford beautiful mansions where they live.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh