A Twitter user with the handle @thezikora was taken to one of Nigeria's richest suburbs called Lekki for property viewing but was disappointed to see an apartment that was shown to him with the toilet and kitchen in the same enclosed area.

The shocking thing is that the property is being rented out for over 24,000 cedis (1.3 million naira). This may sound unbelievable but many have complained about dilapidated properties with exorbitant price tags in areas that are considered to be posh.

Below is a video of the apartment.

He told netizens who reacted to his video that this was in fact the second most absurd property he had been shown. He shared pictures of the first property which was called a "luxury mini flat". YEN.com.gh shares some pictures of this below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments of netizens who expressed shock at the video of the apartment with the toilet and kitchen in the same place.

@Mz_toolz56 said:

What the hell What type of playing is this ??? Saw one last week too, A mini flat that doesn’t have water, you have go outside the compound to fetch and generator is also not allowed.... In a country where light isn’t constant lol

@its_YOGO added that:

You can cook soup while purging

@theshalvah wondered:

Guy, what was the excuse they gave?

@Viva_asubz said:

I have seen strange houses but this is the absolutely strangest… the landlord, agent and the carpenter and plumber that installed that rubbish are all mad

