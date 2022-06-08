The One Aiport Square in Accra is the first green commercial building in the country which was given as a pure example of ecological beauty

It is a mixed-use complex building made up of nine floors of office buildings and commercial spaces on the ground floor

It also has 250 car parking spaces and was designed to be sustainable with technologies that reduce water consumption

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The One Airport Square building in Accra is an imposing building and a sight to behold. It was awarded 4-Stars by the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA), making it the first green commercial complex in Ghana.

A beautiful view of the One Airport Square building. Photo credit: World Architecture. Source: Twitter

Source: UGC

This business complex is conveniently located in Accra, directly across from Kotoka International Airport, and is perfect for both local and international enterprises.

The building employs technology that allows it to reduce water consumption and also reuse water for toilets.

The building was inspired by patterns found on the bark of palm trees. It was built with concrete yet it naturally blends in with its environment. It was constructed in such a way that it allows for sunlight and natural air to permeate every nook and cranny.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The commercial structure contains roughly 1,500m2 of retail space, which includes a restaurant, coffee bar, as well as two levels of subterranean parking. The structure contains four days' worth of water storage and its own backup generators.

Another view of the building from the basement. Photo credit: Archilovers. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Serviced offices at the building cost 4,500 cedis upwards per person per month. This comes with features such as executive lounges, airport transfers, access to massage facilities and access to office equipment among others.

It is the hope that several other edifices in the country will follow the footsteps of One Airport Square to become sustainable buildings that preserve the environment in which they are built.

Lavish Mansions of Past African Presidents such as Robert Mugabe, Yahya Jammeh and Gaddafi That Exude Elegance

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the lavish villas of past African presidents. These former leaders amassed wealth for themselves during their time in office and ensured that they did not lack anything after they left power.

They bought a number of homes both home and abroad where they can live and vacation with their families.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh