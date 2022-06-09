There are several funny houses around the world that show how creative humans can get when they put their minds to achieving something

It is almost impossible to believe the existence of these amusing buildings without any pictorial proof to back the claim

These structures can be found in all corners of the world and give a hint to how modern architecture is redefining how houses are built

Modern architecture is on the lookout for new, bizarre designs that will draw people from far and near to the location of these buildings for sightseeing. In this article, YEN.com.gh shows some bizarre structures and where they are located in the world.

Mind House, Spain

Mind house in Spain. Photo credit: Bored Panda. Source: UGC

The mind house in Barcelona, Spain is a work of art. It was built from 1900 to 1914 and is part of UNESCO's World Heritage Site. It was supposed to be a garden city. It is currently a year-round public park as well as a monument symbol of Catalonia that attracts a large number of tourists.

The Crooked House, Poland

The crooked house in Poland. Photo credit: Bored Panda. Source: UGC

The crooked house in Poland can make one feel dizzy. It was built in 2004 and the architects of the building took their inspiration for the design of the house from a children's book. Warped walls, sandstone-framed windows, stone elevation decors, and bent architectural stained glass are all part of the bizarre building design.

Stone House, Portugal

Stone House in Portugal. Photo credit: Bored Panda. Source: UGC

The Stone House in Portugal got its name because the home is made out of four big rocks that serve as the foundation, walls, and ceiling. The home, which is built between two massive stones and connected by a concrete mix, is said to be inspired by the iconic American cartoon 'The Flintstones'.

House Attack, Austria

House Attack building. Photo credit: Imgur. Source: UGC

The House Attack building in Vienna, Austria was a publicity stunt that was created in the form of architecture. This was one when the Austrian artist, Erwin Wurm collaborated with the Museum Moderner Kunst (MUMOK) to perch a hut-sized house in an unusual location on top of MUMOK's large grey building.

