There are a lot of fun things to do in Kumasi to ensure that people who visit the beautiful city enjoy their stay

Kumasi is the capital town of the Ashanti region and it is also one of the most populous cities in the country

It is the second-largest city in Ghana and is also known as the Garden City because it used to be home to many species of flowers and plants

Kumasi popularly referred to as Oseikrom or Garden City, is a big urban city that 'comes second' only to Accra. There are a number of fun things to do in this lively. YEN.com.gh mentions some of them below.

Visit Rattray Park

Rattray Park. Photo source: The Event Venue Guide. Source: UGC

The Rattray Park in Kumasi is a personification of the name Garden City. It is a recreational park with breathtaking greenery of beautiful grass and trees. It has a swimming pool, a bar, benches to relax, a golf cart, WiFi connection, a children’s playground, a gym and a 6 square meter dancing fountain which is the first of its kind in the country.

Watch a video of the park below.

Visit the Manhyia Palace

The palace of the chief of the Ashanti kingdom, called the Manhyia Palace is a popular tourist destination in Kumasi. The first palace is now a museum. The new one, which was built by Otumfuo Opoku Ware II is now the home of the current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Check out the video below.

The Museum is one of a kind in West Africa to commemorate their leaders and to tell the riches of the history and culture of the Ashanti kingdom to the world.

Visit the Kumasi Zoo

The Kumasi zoo is located in the heart of the city between the Kejetia bus station, the Race Course market and the centre of national culture. It is home to about 40 different species of animals. Some animals in the zoo are lions, spotted hyenas, chimpanzees, camels and snakes among others.

Watch a video of the zoo below.

Visit a Fufu Joint

Kumasi is home to all the nice fufu places in the country. One has not eaten fufu yet if they have not tasted the one that Kumasi offers. In every corner and at every turn, there should be a fufu joint within walking distance.

Check out this video below of people eating fufu in Kumasi.

