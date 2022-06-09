Renting an apartment in Ghana, especially Accra is very expensive so people prefer to split the rental cost with roommates

Many have gone on to forge lifetime friendships with people who were once their roommates at one time or the other

Deciding on a having a person to share a space with depends on the financial and other needs of the property seeker

Deciding on who to stay with for a long period of time is always a tough decision, especially when the person is not a family member or a friend. Some have rented with good, reasonable people and have become friends with them while others ended up with terrible people who made living in the apartment unbearable for the other party.

In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights things one can consider on deciding whether having a roommate will be worthwhile.

Consider One's Financial Capacity

People should determine whether they can afford to live alone. This is because living alone is a luxury that only a few can afford. Many properties in the desired neighbourhoods of property seekers are above their budget so they have no option but to go in for a roommate.

Compromise on Privacy

One must consider how important their privacy is to them. Roommates share the same space with their co-tenants. It can be a bit awkward when entertaining romantic partners, relatives and close friends with roommates around.

Deciding on Cleaning Schedules

Cleaning the property must be a shared responsibility with roommates and must be done on a consistent basis. It is important to consider whether the roommate will be in sync with how tidy one wants the apartment to be.

Deciding on Home Decor

One must take their roommates into consideration when decorating their shared living space such as the colour of the wall painting and what pictures to hang on the wall. If people cannot compromise on interior decor, then having a roommate will be a bad idea.

