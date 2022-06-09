Everyone wants to be able to rent or buy a property in Ghana where they can stay with their family and call their own home

Buying one's dream property is a huge milestone in the lives of many people. This is achievable when stringent money-saving measures are adopted. YEN.com.gh mentions some of them below.

Find Out How Much One Can Save

The first step on the journey of acquiring a home is to find out how much one can be able to put down at the end of the month toward their dream home. It is usually advised to save up to 25% of the price of a house in cash to cover upfront costs associated with buying a home.

Calculate How Long it Will Take to Buy the House

After determining how much one can save monthly, one must find out how long it will take them to buy the house depending on how much they are saving.

With a more aggressive saving strategy, it is possible to reach a down payment goal more quickly.

Get a Standing Order

To avoid spending the cash meant to be saved toward the purchase of a home, one can place a standing order with their bank for deductions to be made into a separate account once salaries hit their accounts.

This will help people to save money as they will not have to manually put money aside where they can be tempted by other competing needs.

Reduce Monthly Expenses

People must learn to sacrifice a little bit of temporary luxury to achieve their goal of having their own place. They should scrutinize their spending habits and cut down on not so important things such as paying for cable tv and hefty internet packages among others.

