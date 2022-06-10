The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi is making waves with its new social science faculty block

The faculty is now the biggest among all those in African universities to accommodate more people in its tertiary education

The building has a capacity to accommodate 11, 100 students and has once again made Ghana proud with this achievement

Tertiary education in Ghana is one of the most improved areas of the country. This is evident in the number of other African foreign nationals who attend the various tertiary institutions in the country.

The new social science faculty block in KNUST.

One of Ghana's leading universities, KNUST, has found itself in the news for all the right reasons. Apart from the quality of education it provides, the institution has added a new faculty block to accommodate more students in its learning centre.

An up-close view of the faculty block.

The new social sciences faculty building has a student capacity of 11,100, making it the biggest one yet in Africa. The building unveils a beautiful design with ultramodern facilities which further enhances the beauty and image of the university.

Netizens from across Africa have taken to Twitter to congratulate the school for a job well done. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

@_modap_ said:

Best university in Ghana and west africa as well

@SeiduRashid14 corrected an assumption by saying:

Those thinking its a private university sorry but its a public university

@BrightBoyCrypto said:

Wow. I'm getting more interested in Ghana lately

@quamepaddy asserted:

School de3 you go go oo but if eno be Kwame tech then it means you no go school

The news was shared on Twitter by the Voice of KNUST handle (@VOICE_of_KNUST) and others such as the Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone).

