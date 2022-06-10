Famous world stars are known for their display of wealth which is evident in their huge mansions and expensive cars

Many celebrities put on a good show for their followers and fans around the world who cheer them on and support them in their craft

The money they make affords them the luxury of living a good life and buying huge mansions where they have the freedom to live a life that pleases them

Famous superstars in sports, music and film are the richest there can ever be. They live a life that only a few can dream about. Many of their supporters wish they can have a sneak peek into their personal lives such as where they live. In this article, YEN.com.gh shows the beautiful mansions of some of the world's most celebrated icons.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is an Argentine footballer who currently plays in France for PSG. He is a Ballon D'or record holder having won it a whopping seven times. His house in Barcelona is equipped with modern technology and is estimated to have cost almost $7.5 million.

The plot is approximately 35km in size and is divided into 2 halves exactly like a football pitch. A swimming pool is on one half, while a plush lawn is on the other, with the soccer-ball-shaped house in the middle. It is supposed to be a physical depiction of the football adage that the game is split into two halves.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods etched his name in the sands of time for his achievements in golf. He has a net worth of about $800 million and lives permanently in his gorgeous mansion in Florida. The house is valued at almost $52 million dollars.

The property includes a world-class gym, a media room, a wine cellar and an elevator.

Lebron James

Lebron James is a basketball legend and one of the most respected in the game. He has a net worth of $1 billion, making him the first active NBA sports player to ever become a billionaire. He bought his home in Los Angeles for $39 million.

The property sits on 2.5 acres of land and has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two guesthouses, along with a tennis court and movie theatre.

Drake

Canadian pop singer, Drake, has made a name for himself in Canada, the USA and the rest of the world. He has received several Grammy, BET and MTV awards among others.

His two-bedroom mansion in Toronto, Canada has a wet bar, dining room, recording studio, lounge/nightclub with bar, indoor pool, indoor NBA regulation-sized basketball court, 10-car garage and much more.

The home is valued at a whopping $100 million.

Check out a video of his home below.

