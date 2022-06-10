Ghana has very beautiful and imposing architectural buildings that are transforming the country's landscape

These buildings are home to government offices, businesses and religious places of worship where a lot of people visit

Current trends in architecture suggest that many structures that will be built in future will have beautiful, unique designs that will be lovely to see

Ghana has several beautiful buildings of architectural beauty that make it the envy of many West African states. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions some of these edifices below.

Ghana National Mosque

The Ghana National Mosque. Photo credit: The Business & Financial Times. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Ghana National Mosque in Kanda is the second-largest mosque in West Africa. It was built at a cost of $10 million funded by the Turkish Hudai Foundation in Accra with the support of the Turkish government.

The building complex has a residence for the imam, a school and a library.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Royal Netherlands Embassy

The Netherlands embassy in Accra. Photo credit: Escribo. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Netherlands embassy in Accra is located at Liberation Road and serves as the intermediary to promote trade between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Ghana. It is also the place where people obtain visas to travel to Holland.

The embassy has a unique architectural design that makes it look more like a tourist site than an embassy. It is also set in a natural and green environment.

One Airport Square

One Airport Square building in Accra. Photo credit: World Architecture. Source: Twitter

Source: UGC

The One Airport Square building in Accra was certified as Ghana's first green building by the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA). Patterns observed on the bark of palm trees were used to design the structure.

It is made of concrete, but it mixes in perfectly with its surroundings. It was built in such a manner that sunshine and natural air may flow freely through every aspect of the building.

Villagio Vista Aqua Tower

Villagio Vista Aqua Tower. Photo credit: Buzz Ghana. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Villagio Vista Development is a beautiful residential complex at the Tetteh Quarshie interchange that illuminates Accra's skyline. Its distinctive architectural design and colours immediately attract attention; it also boasts lovely surroundings and inhabitants have a view of the city.

The Villagio Vista Aqua Tower is the smallest amongst the Villagio Vista Towers. It is a 7-storey building which is made up of 3 bedrooms apartments and a rooftop swimming pool.

In a similar article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the tallest buildings in Ghana that are gracing Accra's skyline. The high-rise buildings in the capital city have redefined how office complexes are built in the country and have become pioneers for other West African countries to follow suit.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh