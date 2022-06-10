One of Ghana's most celebrated architects called Prof. John Owusu is the brain behind Unity Hall's famous twin towers in KNUST

The 94-year-old architect also worked on other projects such as the cedi house and other Accra International Conference Centre

He has had a very fulfilling professional life and needs to be saluted for all the great works he has done in the country

Professor John Owusu Addo is a 94-year-old man who has had a prolific portfolio as an architect, designing some of Ghana's most iconic buildings. He was the sixth registered architect in Ghana and the first black person to head the architecture department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He worked on notable projects such as the Unity Hall in Kumasi and the Cedi House and also supervised the construction of the Accra International Conference Centre, Bomso Clinic, Asuoyeboah SSNIT Residential flats and Otumfour’s Residence (Manhyia Palace).

He described Ghana as a land of contrasts, where contemporary architecture was practised and taught in universities yet the mass of the population still lacked basic utilities and the majority of the country lived in deplorable conditions.

He taught and designed buildings as his own way of giving back to society.

He has long since gone on retirement and spends much of the day golfing. He purchased a plot of land near the Kumasi Golf Club on which he built his retirement home with the purpose of being able to stroll to the Golf Club.

