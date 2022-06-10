There are some simple and easy tricks that anyone can employ to get rid of houseflies permanently from their homes

Houseflies are a menace in many homes in Ghana and can sometimes be difficult to deal with effectively

These annoying creatures spread diseases such as dysentery and cholera among others which can make one spend a lot of money to treat

It is quite embarrassing to have a house full of houseflies, especially when one is expecting or entertaining visitors. Sicknesses that are spread by flies can be very expensive to treat at hospitals and may sometimes lead to death. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights how people can get rid of these pests for a clean, healthier home.

Mix Vinegar with Soapy Water

In a small mixing dish, combine equal portions of vinegar and soapy water plus a touch of sugar. The dish soap should have a delicious scent. This will attract flies but the soap in the solution will kill them since detergents are poisonous to flies.

Try Cloves with Lemon

Cloves are notoriously repulsive to flies. When cloves and lemon are combined, the scent is more powerful and effective as a natural repellant. Get one lemon, cut it in half and stick the clove in the pulp of the lemon. Place the lemon on a kitchen table and it will work like magic! Your home will be free from flies.

Create a Plastic Bottle Trap

Get a plastic bottle and cut off the top third. Fill the bottom third of the bottle with sugar water, then replace your cut piece on top, but turn it upside down so the top of the bottle faces the liquid. In this technique, you're forming a funnel. The flies will get into the bottle but won't be able to get out.

Keep Trash Bins Well Covered

Flies are attracted to the odour of fermented and rotten foods, which is why they are particularly interested in waste. It is important to keep rubbish bins sealed and away from places where they can be easily accessed by flies.

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can keep homes safe from cockroaches. These pests can be very hard to deal with permanently but there are basic tips to employ that make sure that people do not have to worry about them again.

