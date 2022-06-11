There are funny signboards and banners littered across Ghana that makes one chuckle anytime they spot them

The country is known to be very creative with funny expressions that get people rolling over with laughter

This is one of the things that has made many regard Ghana as a friendly, peaceful nation since the people do not take things too seriously

Ghana is replete with ironic billboards, banners with bad spelling and funny sign posts which make one wonder whether they were deliberately set up to get people laughing. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights some of them below.

Distraction billboard

This billboard was mounted by the Rotary Club of Accra-Legon and cautions drivers not to read it whiles driving. This is funny and ironic because it is mounted by a roadside and in bold letters. It is impossible for drivers not to at least take a quick glance when they ply the route.

In God We Thrust

A trotro bus was spotted having an "In God We Thrust" inscription boldly written behind it. It may be quite embarrassing to have a weak "thrust game" but one can always count on God to help them.

Highly Inflammable Water Truck

It is only in Ghana that two opposites can dwell quite comfortably together. A highly inflammable water truck was spotted which suggests that the water in the truck can easily catch fire. How ironic!

Mobile Phone Repairs and Isosseles

Ghanaians are taught in school to at least make an effort and write something even when one is not sure about the spelling or definition. The designer of this poster made an audacious go for it and the person who owns the business was none the wiser. In case anyone is still wondering what was meant to be written, it was "mobile phone repairs and accessories."

The Funny Names of Some Towns and their History in Ghana

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the funny names and history behind towns in Ghana. It is a well-established fact that Ghanaians will go to unbelievable extents to give amusing names to towns, streets and bus stops. These humorous names of some places in Ghana are sure to get one chuckling.

