Sir David Adjaye is a well-reputed Ghanaian architect who has made waves both locally and internationally with his gorgeous designs of famous buildings in places such as the UK, USA, Russia and Norway.

This house in the UK was designed by David Adjaye. Photo credit: Afasia archzine. Source: UGC

In this article, YEN.com.gh writes about Sir David Adjaye's much-acclaimed buildings worldwide.

Dirty House, London

Dirty House, UK. Photo credit: Afasia archzine. Source: UGC

The Dirty House on Chance Street, London, is a black-painted art studio and apartment building with a brightly illuminated roof. The renovated warehouse's original windows look to be covered up, but they have been replaced with mirrored glass.

David Adjaye said concerning this design that

It doesn’t have to be dramatic. It can be completely mundane but it has to be something that’s a part of you.

Sunken House, London

Sunken House, UK. Photo credit: Wallpaper. Source: UGC

The Sunken House in London is a three-storey building that was built in 2017. A sunken kitchen, dining area, and home office are created on the lowest floor, which is half submerged. The house is exactly as clean and minimalist on the inside as it is on the outside. The top floors are also well-lit thanks to lengthy horizontal and vertical windows.

Sir David Adjaye commented on this design by saying

With its private courtyard below and panoramic view above, the Sunken house both extends and polarises the usual pattern.

Francis Gregory Library, Washington DC

Francis Gregory Library, Washington DC. Photo credit: ArchDaily. Source: UGC

The Francis Gregory Library in Washington DC, United States. The building has a glassy exterior that reflects and complements the dense composition of trees and the striking natural environment.

The two-storey library accommodates three types of patrons: adults, youths, and children. A public meeting room and conference rooms are also available.

Moscow School of Management, Russia

Moscow School of Management, Russia. Photo credit: The Global Network for Advanced Management. Source: UGC

The Moscow School of Management in Russia is located in a valley. The building's primary sections are put together as a single unit, with a variety of facilities integrated within and accessible without having to walk outside.

The Disc is the heart of the structure made up of teaching spaces, a congress centre, and supporting facilities.

Nobel Peace Center, Norway

Nobel Peace Center, Norway. Photo credit: Traveller. Source: UGC

The Nobel Peace Center in Norway is a place for holding Nobel Peace prize events, exhibitions and guided tours. The Center was opened in 2005 with Nelson Mandela in attendance. David had this to say about the building:

Whichever approach has been used; the overall intention remains the same; to create a powerful sequence of experiences that illustrate the work of the Peace Prize programme.

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how David Adjaye was honoured by the British government for all the good work he does. He becomes the first African to receive the Royal Gold Medal, making it the first time in the award’s 173-year history that it’s been presented to a black architect.

The British government also conferred on him The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

