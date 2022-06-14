The architectural landscape of Africa is changing with the emergence of expensive and tall buildings

These buildings have become important landmarks on the continent and they show how Africa is rapidly developing to catch up with other continents

These expensive buildings are funded by governments or big corporations with the use of modern technology

In recent times, Africa can be proud of many technological developments and expensive buildings that can rival some of the best in other parts of the world. These come about as a result of visionary leadership by heads of state and other influential people who want to see their country do well.

In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions four of the most expensive buildings found in Africa.

Kigali Convention Center ($300 million)

The Kigali Convention Center is a building in the capital of Rwanda that is used to host national events. It is currently the most expensive building in Africa. It was constructed at a cost of a whopping $300 million with state-of-the-art technology.

Construction of the building started in 2009 and finished in 2016.

Bibliotheca Alexandrina ($220 million)

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina is home to Africa's largest library with shelf space for up to 8 million books. The building has 11 floors and is owned by Egypt's Ministry of Education. The building complex also accommodates a conference centre, four museums, four art galleries, conservation facilities and a school for information science.

Construction of the building started in 1995 and finished in 2002.

African Union Headquarters ($200 million)

The African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is where African leaders meet to deliberate on continental issues. The building is 9.9 metres tall and has 20 floors, making it the second tallest building in Addis Ababa after the headquarters of the commercial bank of Ethiopia.

The AU headquarters was sponsored by the Chinese government at a cost of $200 million. Construction of the building started in 2009 and finished in 2012.

Pinnacle Towers ($184 million)

The Pinnacle Towers in Nairobi, Kenya is a 70-storey skyscraper that is situated on a 5-acre piece of land. The building is still under construction but is expected to become the tallest building when fully completed by 2023.

Construction of the building started in 2016 and is still ongoing.

