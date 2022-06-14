The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has officially opened the National Museum Gallery which was closed for refurbishment in 2015

The National Museum Gallery was first commemorated on independence day in 1957 and has not undergone any major renovation since then

The facility is located on the premises of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board in Adabraka, Accra

His excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akudo-Addo in an event commemorated the reopening of the National Museum Gallery as part of the government's efforts to boost tourism in the country. On Friday, 10th June 2022, he took to Facebook to announce the reopening of the national edifice to the general public.

The National Museum Gallery. Photo credit: Ghana Facts & History. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The president encouraged the Ministry of Tourism and its implementation agencies to strive toward a target of 2 million foreign arrivals by 2024, with a revenue target of $4 billion.

In his Facebook address, the president stated that:

The Museum has now been fully rehabilitated, and restored to its original state with the inclusion of additional exhibits and artefacts. Its inner roads have also been asphalted, the first time ever since its establishment. In seeking to enrich the experience of visitors to the Museum, the curators of the National Museum have also added seven (7) of the vehicles used by former Heads of State, including three (3) E-450 Mercedes Benz vehicles, two (2) Nissan Patrols, a limousine and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Netizens applauded this bold initiative by the president and encouraged him to continue the good he is doing.

The inside of the museum gallery. Photo credit: Ghana Facts & History. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Krobea Asante Kotoko said:

It is my expectation the National Museum Board migrates this onto a digital museum platform where those who cannot afford to travel and see these artifacts would pay to watch them online. Congratulations Mr President. People will know most of your accomplishments when you are probably out of government.

Yoofi Brew added that:

Beautiful. Great move towards preserving our country's heritage

Obby Chiyesu opined:

I would wish to be invited by your excellence to learn more from you. I am always inspired by your works. May the good Lord continue blessing you and Ghana at large.

