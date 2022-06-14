Scientists in Japan are fighting food wastage by developing ways by which they can be turned into building materials

The researchers were able to successfully build a house from leftover food materials which look like concrete

Some food materials used in the building process are banana peels, onions, orange peels, tea leaves, coffee grounds, pumpkin and seaweed

In their bid to find sustainable housing solutions that are environmentally friendly, scientists in Japan have discovered that some foodstuffs and ingredients are more effective in building houses than the conventional bricks, cement and blocks used in building.

For instance, cabbage proved the most effective vegetable in building, producing a material nearly four times stronger than cement. The 'cement' which is made out of food substances is biodegradable and may be buried when it's no longer needed. It can also be eaten when pulverized and combined with water.

The researchers asserted that the houses could also be used to feed the homeless in an unfortunate event of a disaster.

Many netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on what they thought about the 'edible cement' used as building materials. YEN.com.gh shares some of the comments below.

An internet user with the username U20889581 said:

It would probably go mouldy in a few days and someone might as well eat their way into it!

Internet user, Star, shared:

A lot of people are saying it might go mouldy and stuff but it probably won't because it's heat pressed, not just raw leftovers.

Internet user, Unicorn, expressed his opinion by saying:

Well, I think that's a good idea so that people won't waste fruit or vegegatbles

Internet user, Cookie, expressed herself by saying:

That's really interesting. It's odd how cabbage is so strong!

