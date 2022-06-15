Many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to warn others and also share their terrible experience of living in a popular three-storey apartment in Iyana Oworo, Lagos

have taken A lot of them stated that the bad attitude of the landlord and in some cases the poor condition of the house did not allow them to stay until their full term was up

The popular sentiment was that the landlord was nice to tenants when they came to pay for the place but switched to having a bad attitude when they move in

The landlord of a three-bedroom storey building in Lagos was the popular topic of the day on Twitter when netizens took to the platform to share their thoughts and experiences of how they were badly treated when they rented his property.

The three-storey apartment in Lagos. Photo credit: The Owl News. Source: UGC

Many netizens shared how the landlord threatened to beat them up at the slightest provocation and also did not allow them to get water from elsewhere when it was evident that the tap in the apartment has not been flowing for days.

The house, as many of its residents recounted, has no ventilation. The only ventilation was through the door which leads to the room. It is also said that the ground floor of the property is gradually sinking.

The first post about the house was shared by a Twitter user by the name of Alex Oluwatobi and others took to the comments section to share their experiences.

YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments from Twitter below.

Alex Oluwatobi narrated his experience by saying:

The first time I slept over in that house, we woke up around 2am to a water filled room. The water wasn’t coming from a broken pipe or tap, but from the ground. It felt like I was inside a fish pond, we were scooping water till around 6am.

Twitter user @Feargod4k1 said:

No doubt it's Akindele Ile eru apartment in Oworo, very dangerous man, the worst landlord Ihave ever seen in my life. He beats his tenant anyhow, such a lousy he-goat, very heartless, he doesn't mind chasing his tenants out 3 am in the midnight and still beat u on top.

@sinclair_booths added:

You are so correct, a brown coloured house named as "something" estate, most tenants do not stay up to one year there so I heard. And the landlord is not a pleasant person

@Eniololar shared a popular sentiment:

I know the place, Akindele Ile-eru or something. Please run o

@sasbeee added:

Wanted to change apartment last year and one agent took me to that house, even showed me an already painted apartment on 3rd floor but I rejected oh (very poor ventilation, tiny rooms etc). I’ve been warning everyone I know abt the house ever since. Sorry abt your experience.

