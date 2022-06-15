One of the major steps in the process of acquiring an apartment in Ghana is when one has to go for property viewing

It is usually the step that ultimately helps people to make a decision about whether they will settle for a particular property or not

Property viewing can however become futile if property seekers do not have a checklist of things they should look out for

Going to see a home for the first time is always exciting for many people. After seeing beautiful pictures of the home online, they now get to physically see and picture themselves in that house. However, many still make the rookie mistake of being too excited that they do not have a checklist of important things to look out for. They end up regretting paying for the place.

In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights what people should consider when they go to see a place for the first time.

Find out if the Building is Structurally Sound

Look out for things like cracks in pillars or walls, leaky roofs and faulty electrical or plumbing works. Look for unusual drooping or sinking near the bathroom floor. It is a clue that the plumbers did not do a good job.

Find Out How Big the Rooms are

Pictures can be deceiving. It is important to check how spacious the rooms are and whether they can contain one's belongings like furniture. In addition to that, one will also need storage space to accommodate some household items such as sweeping brushes, buckets and barrels.

Check out the Neighbourhood

Checking out only the house is not enough. One must also look around the community where the house is. The house can be changed to suit one's needs but the neighbourhood cannot be changed. Some things to look out for are good schools, hospitals, supermarkets and utility centres.

