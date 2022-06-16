Ghana has many interchanges across the country that are beautifying the landscape of many major cities

Such road projects are usually one of the infrastructures that governments focus on when they come to power

Interchanges usually link major cities and serve as highways that reduce heavy traffic in densely populated cities

Past and present governments of Ghana have prioritised the construction of interchanges in the country as a way to reduce traffic. Some of these interchanges across the country have become national landmarks that add to the beautiful landscape of Ghana. YEN.com.gh mentions some of them below.

Pokuase Interchange

The Pokuase interchange in Pokuase, Greater Accra is a four-tier interchange that was opened in 2021 to help ease heavy vehicular traffic. It is currently the biggest interchange in West Africa and is estimated to have cost $94.8 million which was funded by the African Development Bank and the Government of Ghana.

Sofoline Interchange

The Sofoline interchange in Kumasi is also one of the biggest in West Africa. It connects major roads from Sunyani, Abuakwa, Tanoso, Tech, Kejetia and other high streets in Kumasi. It is a two-tier interchange and is estimated to have a cost of $80 million.

Tema Motorway Interchange

The Tema Motorway Interchange is located at the tail end of the Accra-Tema motorway. It is a beautiful two-tier interchange that passes through an underground tunnel. The interchange cost $60 million dollars to construct and was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange is popularly referred to as "Circle Dubai". The grand opening of this interchange was a spectacle in Ghana and made a lot of news. It is a three-tier interchange that helps ease the traffic of the thousands of vehicles that ply that route daily.

