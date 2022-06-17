The Rent Control department in Ghana exists to resolve tenancy issues between landlords and tenants for there to be peace between both parties

The government established Rent Control Ghana to address issues such as increases in rent prices and evicting tenants without notice

Many tenants are unaware of their rights and privileges and so they are not able to fully take advantage of what Rent Control has to offer them

Ghana has experienced a housing problem for many years. A lot of people have taken to renting so that they can afford decent accommodation for themselves and their families. However, the loose nature of Ghana's rental sector makes many tenants vulnerable and easy prey for unscrupulous landlords.

In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions how tenants can take advantage of the Rent Control department provided by the government to have a more peaceful stay at their place of accommodation.

Landlords Cannot Overcharge Tenants

The main advantage of Rent Control for renters is affordability. They ensure that landlords do not have the right to overcharge tenants for their properties. This helps the tenant to easily raise money for rent and other basic needs. The Rent Control Act Ghana allows tenants to live at ease without any fear of hikes in the cost of the rent.

Landlords Cannot Evict Tenants Without Notice

The Rent Control Department protects tenants from unlawful eviction without notice. In Ghana, a landlord is mandated by law to serve a tenant with 30 days’ notice to move out. For a landlord to evict a tenant there are some processes he or she must go through to legally evict a tenant.

Rent Control Protects Tenants from Bearing Unnecessary Financial Burdens

There are some financial commitments that are the sole responsibility of landlords such as major repairs and maintenance of the house. If landlords want to force tenants to take up that cost, they can be reported to Rent Control and the issue will be resolved.

