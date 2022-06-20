Nigeria's controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has taken to social media to reveal his newest mansion yet

The house costs a whopping 7 million Ghana cedis (almost $1 million), which Bobrisky reveals is located in one of the best areas of Lagos

He shared a video of the house as religious leaders gathered to pray ahead of his scheduled house warming event

Popular Nigerian celebrity, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, has wowed netizens by bragging about his newest property acquisition of a "smart house" in Pinnock Estate in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

He posted a picture of the beautiful mansion on Instagram and captioned it:

I bought myself a smart home. Dis is what a home of 400,000,000 naira [can get you] in one of the best locations in Lagos

Islamic clerics came to the house for a time of prayer and dedication ahead of the housewarming event that would take place some hours later. Below is a video of the Islamic clerics praying at the house.

Many netizens reacted to Bobrisky's new house on social media. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

Omotayo of Lagos said:

Bobrisky is actually opening a new smart mansion worth 450 million naira under this Buhari administration? no wonder Sabinus was refering to him as a senior man the other day, he is indeed a senior man

Mavis Ikpeme stated:

Nawao, where senior man Bobrisky dey see this money? 400 million naira mansion? I need lectures on how he uses my gender that he stole better than me fr!!!

BoyeOfLagos wondered:

Like play like play Bobrisky truly bought a mansion in Lekki worth 400million

Below is a video of the housewarming event held at Bobrisky's new house.

