The fourth richest man in the world, Bill Gates has shown off his enormous mansion which overlooks Lake Washington in Medina, Washington

The gorgeous 66,000-square-foot mansion uses smart technology with features such as a swimming pool with an underwater music system

It took Bill Gates seven years and $63 million to build his Medina, Washington estate but is estimated to have a current value of $127 million

The world's fourth-richest man, Bill Gates, is estimated to have a net worth of about $121 billion so he is not afraid to splash $63 million on a gigantic lakefront property in Medina, Washington. The house adopts high-tech facilities and is also eco-friendly.

The property is a 7-bedroom house with 18 bathrooms, six kitchens, a home theatre that can accommodate about 20 guests, a garage that can take 23 cars, an artificial stream and a private library.

The house cost the Microsoft founder about $63 million to complete. Its construction took seven years before it was finally finished in 1995. It is now worth about $127 million.

One of the things that stand out is that the house is eco-friendly. It is surrounded by trees that help regulate the heat around it.

Bill Gates has himself termed the house as 'the coolest house of all time.' By calling it the coolest, he meant that the house was built in such a way that it is kept exceptionally cool by its natural surroundings.

In 2006, a private tunnel was constructed to the entrance of the house. The tunnel connects the mansion to a highway that allows the guests of the homeowner to have easy access to the house.

Another amazing feature of the mansion is that it is surrounded by water. Apart from the natural water body which sits in front of the house, it also features artificial streams and estuary systems that add to the classy nature of the edifice.

