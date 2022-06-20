Many foreigners coming to Ghana are concerned about how they can buy a piece of land in the country

Ghana is a welcoming place that gives people from other nationalities the opportunity to stay and invest in the country

It is important for foreign nationals to do their due diligence before spending money on buying a piece of land that they are interested in

It is possible for foreigners to own property in Ghana. The only exception is that the law in Ghana places restrictions on the duration and the type of interests a foreigner can have in the property. Ghanaians can own property for as long as they want but foreigners cannot own real estate for more than 50 years under the 1992 constitution. They must renew the lease upon expiration.

It is important for foreigners who want to buy land or even invest in Ghana's real estate to register with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). According to the Senior Property Consultant:

It would be beneficial for expatriates interested in investing in the sector to register with GIPC. This will also be beneficial to them, particularly when they leave the nation. Some cash can be made available to you quickly. This ensures your safety in the transaction you're performing here."

There are four types of lands in Ghana that can be acquired. They are:

Family or Private Land

The majority of land in Ghana is privately owned. Apart from land registration, many of these are administered by a person or family with no government supervision. It is critical to request an inquiry with the Lands Commission of Ghana before purchasing land to guarantee that the land belongs to the individual or family with whom you are transacting.

Government or Vested Land

In order to buy government or vested land, foreign citizens need to file an application with the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission or the Regional Lands Officer. Typically, the government-owned property is bought for development reasons from traditional leaders and people.

Customary Land

Customary land is owned by the traditional leaders of an area. The chief of the community is generally in charge of its administration. They have the power to select who gets land and at what price. They also freely give property for development initiatives that benefit local communities.

The Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands is responsible for the management and development of stool land. Any of their nationwide network of regional, district, and national offices can provide assistance for foreigners looking to secure land.

