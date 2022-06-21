The Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium are among other stadiums in Ghana which hold national sports events where thousands throng

Ghana is known as one of Africa's football-loving countries and even went ahead to host the 2008 African Cup of Nations

The various stadiums built across Ghana are able to accommodate the teeming numbers of football fans who visit to cheer their favourite teams on

There are beautiful stadiums across Ghana that are used to hold both local and international sporting events. YEN.com.gh mentions some of them below.

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Photo credit: Sports Brief. Source: UGC

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi is Ghana's biggest stadium with a seating capacity of about 40,528 people. It was built in 1957 but opened in 1959 and was named after Ghanaian football great, Baba Yara.

It is home to one of Africa's most popular sports clubs, Asante Kotoko, as well as to the King Faisal football club.

Accra Sports Stadium

Accra Sports Stadium. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

The Accra Sports Stadium in Accra was formerly known as the Ohene Djan stadium. It is the second-largest stadium in Ghana with a seating capacity of 40,000 people. It was built in 1952 but was inaugurated in 1962 with a football match played between Accra XI and Kumasi XI.

It is home to football clubs in Ghana such as the Accra Hearts of Oak and the Accra Great Olympics.

Len Clay Stadium

Len Clay Stadium. Photo credit: Ghana Football Association. Source: Twitter

The Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi has a seating capacity of 20,000 people, making it the third-largest stadium in Ghana. It was opened on 10th May 1990 and is named after a former Group Engineering and Projects Manager of Ashanti Goldfield Company and a supporter of the team.

The stadium is home to the Ashanti Gold Sporting Club.

Tamale Sports Stadium

Tamale Sports Stadium. Photo credit: United Showbiz. Source: UGC

The Tamale Stadium in Tamale was completed in 2008 with a seating capacity of about 21,000 people. The stadium is used to host football matches as well as other national events. It is home to football clubs in Ghana such as Real Tamale United, Tamale City FC and Steadfast FC.

