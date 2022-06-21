Famous Ghanaian architect, Sir David Adjaye is arguably the most popular architect in Ghana and he is celebrated for his building projects all over the world

He has been in the news lately for his involvement with the National Cathedral after receiving a whopping sum of $32 million as consultation charges

He has designed many famous buildings around the world in countries such as the US, UK, Russia and Norway

Sir David Adjaye is a Ghanaian architect that has made international waves for his unique designs of famous buildings around the world. In this article, YEN.com.gh writes about what people should know about him and why he charges expensive fees.

David Adjaye is Widely Travelled

Sir David Adjaye has travelled across the expanse of the globe. As a kid, Adjaye travelled widely across Africa and the Middle East as a result of his father's diplomatic work, which allowed him to acquire a high level of cultural sensitivity and expose him to a wide range of architectural designs. He once stated that his trips have helped influence his design style.

David Adjaye is a Part-time Musician

He once released a vinyl record with his brother, Peter Adjaye, who is a musician. The duo have also collaborated on projects that fuse architecture with sound.

David Adjaye Designs Other Things Aside Buildings

Buildings are not the only things David Adjaye designs. He also designs furniture, clothing and even trophies.

For instance, he designed an open-ended furniture system based on the language of form, rather than technical detail. He also creates furniture collections by navigating into other design fields other than architecture.

David Adjaye Has Received Many Awards

He is a world-class architect who has received numerous awards. Sir David Adjaye was recognized for his good works by the British government which conferred on him The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

He also became the first African to receive the Royal Gold Medal, making it the first time in the award’s 173-year history that it’s been presented to a black architect.

He was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 and also recognized as one of the 100 most influential people of the year by TIME Magazine.

David Adjaye has designed Many Famous Buildings Around the World

He has designed famous buildings around the world such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the US, the Moscow School of Management in Russia, the Nobel Peace Centre in Norway and the Dirty house in London, England among many other designs of buildings he has done around the globe.

