Ghanaians are very religious people who take matters of death, the supernatural and after-life very seriously

As such, they are very particular about knowing the circumstances surrounding someone's death and also performing the appropriate funeral rites

Research has shown that many people do not like to buy or rent homes where someone had previously died

If one is curious about finding out if someone has died in a property that they are considering buying, then there are a few things they can do. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Ask the Real Estate Agent

The property owner may not be forthcoming with information since they are looking at making quick cash on the property. Real estate agents, however, are obligated to tell one the truth since they have been contracted for their services.

When a real estate agent is asked a direct question like this, they are required to be truthful. If they know someone died, they can’t lie about it.

Speak to Neighbours

There may be instances where the real estate agent may genuinely not have an answer to the question. It may be an odd way to meet your potential neighbours, but if you're worried about someone dying in the house, you can always ask them.

Search the Internet

Searching the internet for any news item concerning the property owner or even the community is worth a shot. One can Google the address of the property. If there was a newsworthy death in the home, Google is likely to display a news story about what took place.

